Mumbai: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi appears before the CIU

Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi appears before the CIU | Photo: FB

Mumbai: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi appeared before the CIU on Wednesday and recorded his statement at an undisclosed location instead of the Mumbai Police Head Quarter. The investigating officer who recorded his statement asked him over 100 questions and told him that Tripathi could be called again for the statement. The police sources revealed that he denied his involvement in the extortion case.

After the interim relief from the High Court, suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi was expected to appear before the CIU on November 9.

Tripathi, according to information obtained from sources, has answered every question posed by the police. While Quest was underway, Tripathi's advocate was outside the investigation room.

The officers have allowed Tripathi to ask some questions with the help of his advocate during interrogation.

Tripathi answered the questions made by the police, but he denied the allegations of extortion made by Angadiya against him. Tripathi told the police that he was being falsely implicated.

Tripathi came with his lawyer

A Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Balsing Rajput, said, "Saurabh Tripathi had come with his lawyer at 11 a.m. on Wednesday." We have recorded his statement. Tripathi has cooperated with the police as per the order of the court. "If needed, we will call him again."

A Mumbai Police official said that we have sufficient evidence in the case of cultivating from Angadiya, including a chat between the accused police inspector Om Wangate, arrested in this case, and the then DCP Saurabh Tripathi. In this chat, Tripathi told Wangate to continue the campaign.

The officials of Lokmanya Tilak Police Station stopped his people

Angadiya had alleged that the officials of Lokmanya Tilak Police Station stopped his people on the way and tried to take money out of their bags.

According to Angadiya's complaint, when his employees pass through the area with cash in their pockets, the police stop them and take them to the nearby beat chaowki.After that, they tried to extort the money by threatening them that the police would give the money to the income tax.

Following an investigation, the CIU recovered CCTV footage while speaking with residents of Angadiya at the police beat chaowki.

Angadiya went to Tripathi's office for negotiation

Angadiya went to Tripathi's office and also near his house to negotiate so that the police would not take action. The mobile location of Angadiya at her stated time has also been recovered by the police.

A case was registered against three police officers at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station for extorting money from Angadiya.

Three other officers were also arrested in this case. After Saurabh Tripathi's name came up in their investigation, he was made an accused. Saurabh Tripathi has been missing since the day the FIR was filed in this case.

During this time, Tripathi had petitioned for ABA four times in the sessions court, but the court rejected his petition. Following that, Tripathi petitioned the High Court for ABA, following which the High Court granted interim relief from arrest until November 15 and ordered Tripathi to record his statement by appearing before the CIU.