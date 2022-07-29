Mumbai: Suspected drug angle to sexual assault of Goregaon boy (Representative Image) |

The case of a 13-year-old Goregaon boy sexually assaulted by a group of minors has a suspected drug angle to it.

The Vanrai police, who are handling the case, said that the victim is suspected to be drug consumer and frequently demanded money from his family under various pretexts, which was later exploited by the accused.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Nandimath said the boy asked for money from his grandmother, which was brushed off as need for snacks or chocolates; but it might have been for drugs.