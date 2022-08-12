Mumbai: Suspect involved in selling stolen phones to Bangladesh held, 135 phones seized |

The city crime branch officials have arrested a man who is allegedly part of the gang that was instrumental in selling stolen mobile phones. The police said the arrested suspect was allegedly involved in shipping stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh. The police have seized 135 stolen phones, a two-wheeler from the suspect. He is the eleventh person to be arrested by the police in the mobile phone racket case.

According to the Chembur crime branch unit, recently ten persons were arrested by the police after they were allegedly found to be involved in tampering of IMEI numbers of mobile phones stolen in chain snatching and pickpocketing cases, packing and selling them in different parts of the country. The police had arrested ten persons and had seized 495 mobile phones from them. On Thursday, during the investigation of the said case, the police received information about another member of the said gang.

The said suspect was allegedly involved in shipping stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap in DB Marg area and apprehended the suspect. The police have seized 135 stolen phones, a two-wheeler from him.