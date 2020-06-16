Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor was not taking any medication, say Mumbai police

Mumbai: A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, committed suicide at his Bandra residence, a provisional postmortem report submitted at the local police station has revealed that he died of asphyxiation. A preliminary probe has also revealed that Rajput had symptoms of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist. However, he was not taking his medication, the police said. According to police sources, Rajput had made a few calls hours before he hanged himself at his residence on Sunday, one of which was to actress Rhea Chakraborty. As part of the investigation, the police will be making inquiries with Chakraborty to ascertain the trigger for his untimely death.

When the Free Press Journal tried, Chakraborty could not be reached for comment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone 9) said, "We have recorded the statement of six people, including Rajput's sister, two managers, a cook, actor Mahesh Shetty and a keymaker who was called to the spot to open his bedroom‘s door. Till now we have not called in Rhea Chakraborty for inquiries, but will do so if required in the course of investigation.” No suicide note was found on Sushant's residential premises; nor do the police suspect any foul play in the actor's death.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh added a new dimension to the demise by indicating that the police will probe whether there was 'any other angle' to the actor’s suicide.

Deshmukh told FPJ, ''The provisional post-mortem report has revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. The police have also said he died due to hanging. However, in the media there are reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. The police will also investigate this angle.’’

Deshmukh’s statement comes a day after Trimukhe said the police were looking into his case history of depression and its treatment. As part of the probe, the police have also checked the late actor's bank statements; the financial records reveal that no huge losses were incurred recently.

The police will also be talking with his family and friends after allowing them time to mourn. For further probe into Rajput's death, relevant samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina, which is expected to submit a report within 10 days. Among the items sent for forensic analysis is the material used by Rajput to commit suicide. Reports have also revealed that he had tested negative for COVID-19. Media reports suggest that Rajput had often talked about the issue of mental health in the acting profession. In another interview, he had clearly asserted that men have emotions too and it was not a weakness but a sign of strength.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Cyber has issued a warning against circulation of 'disturbing' pictures of the actor’s demise on social media. Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Bablu, who is a legislator, has alleged there was a conspiracy behind his death. Rajput's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday and were attended by family members who flew into the city from Patna. A number of Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor with his wife Pragya were among the many that came to pay their respects.