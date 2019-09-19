Mumbai: Surprise for CM Fadnavis?

Mumbai: Raising the decibel level against the ruling alliance, the Congress party has announced that it will field a ‘surprise’ candidate against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While political observers have likened it to mind games that cricketers play, the announcement is expected to heighten the anxiety levels in the BJP.

Already, it has ignited speculation about who will be the high-profile candidate against Fadnavis. The Congress party’s screening committee met for the fourth time in

New Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the list of candidates. “A list of 50 candidates will be announced on September 20. We will field a surprise candidate against Devendra Fadnavis,” said Balasaheb Thorat, after the meeting.