Mumbai: Surging cases of swine flu, dengue in city a cause of worry

After a gap of two years, largely induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has reported two swine flu deaths in the past three months. Four deaths from monsoon illnesses have also been reported in the same period, two from dengue and one each from leptospirosis and malaria.

All these deaths were confirmed after a death audit review committee of the BMC scrutinized them. As many as 28 cases were sent to the committee. The remaining 22 are still being scrutinised.

Civic officials said all those who died had acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure with pneumonia being a major cause. According to the recent monsoon report shared by the BMC, an eight-year-old died of dengue in June. She is among six residents to have died of monsoon-related illnesses in the recent past.

"The patient had fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and loose motions two days before she died,” an official said. “She was admitted to a private hospital on June 19 and later transferred to a government hospital. The patient suffered a cardiac arrest soon after and died on June 22. A blood test revealed dengue."

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, said swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain which has a cyclical trend. “Due to the epidemiological characteristics of the virus, in alternative years, we witness a surge in cases. So it will be unscientific to compare this year’s data with the previous year’s," she said.

Meanwhile, the city has reported 509 cases of malaria in August, 324 of gastroenteritis, 163 of swine flu, 105 of dengue, 46 of leptospirosis, 35 of hepatitis and two of chikungunya.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, at Global Hospital, Parel, said this year the OPD has been seeing many more non-COVID fever patients. Dengue, malaria, swine flu and leptospirosis are on the rise. The hospital has seen a number of complicated dengue cases with high fever, weakness and dehydration which needed to be monitored closely.

“Besides malaria and dengue, there is another mosquito-related illness on the rise for which timely treatment is a must,” Dr Agarwal said, referring to swine flu. “People should get blood tests done even if they suffer from viral fever. On-time treatment can prevent complications.”