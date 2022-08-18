Mumbai: 'Suraj Pancholi abused my daughter', says Jia Khan’s mother |

Mumbai: Rabia Khan, mother of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan, who died by suicide in 2013,told the special court on Wednesday that Suraj Pancholi – who is facing trialforabettingher suicide – would physically and verbally abuse her.

Khan deposed before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for the first time on Wednesday. Khan found her daughter Jiah hanging in her flat on June 3, 2013. Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, is facing trial before the special court for allegedly abetting Jiah’s suicide in 2013.

Pancholi, who was in a relationship with the 25-year-old actress, was arrested on June 10 and was released on bail in July. He is facing trial on chargesof abetmentof suicide. Khan described Jiah’s entry into Bollywood and how her career progressed.

According to Khan, Jiah told her that Pancholi met her through social media and insisted on meeting her saying that they were neighbours as they used to visit the same gym. Although initially reluctant, Jiah met Pancholi in September 2012.

Jiah even shared her and Pancholi’s pictures with her mother and sisters. Khan said that in September 2012 Jiah said that she and Pancholi were just friends. Later, Khan told the special court that her daughter's daily routine was “taken over” by Pancholi and by October 2012, the duo had started living at each other's house.

When Jiah visited London in November thatyear, shelooked happy, said Khan. Jiah returned to Mumbai for professional work. She was supposed to visit London against for Christmas, but she did not, added Khan.

Khan claimed that she received a message from Pancholi on December 24 saying that he got angry with Jiah Khanafter a fight witha friend and that she (the actress) shouldforgivehimandgiveanother chance.