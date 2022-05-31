Mumbai: Supriya Sule's NCP CM sparks war of words; draws sharp reaction from Shiv Sena

NCP leader Supriya Sule | PTI

NCP MP Supriya Sule’s comment that let the next Chief Minister be an NCP member and she will visit the Tuljapur, the one amongst three and a half Shakti Peethas of the state wherein resides the Mother Goddess Tulja Bhavani.

Sule had also said, ‘’The people of Maharashtra will decide whether she will accept the responsibility of the Chief Minister adding how she can decide. She added she was not an astrologer."

However, Sule’s comment attracted a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who claimed that Uddhav Thackeray will remain the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the next 25 years. ‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has completed two and a half years in the state. The MVA government was formed on the basis of a common minimum program and Uddhav Thackeray was made the Chief Minister and he will continue for the next 25 years,’’ he noted.

Further, Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar said, ‘’ "If a woman wants to be the Chief Minister, then Rashmi Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray’s wife) is ready as she is well versed with the state politics. However, pooja has been performed across the temples in Maharashtra for Uddhav Thackeray to remain as the Cm for the next 25 years.’’

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar taunted that Thackeray will continue not as the Shiv Sena CM but of NCP CM. ‘’Probably Uddhav Thackeray will be the Chief Minister of NCP,’’ he said.

MNS also took a dig saying that Supriya Sule will become the first woman CM while Raut will be deputy CM from NCP.

