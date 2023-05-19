Mumbai: Supreme Court gives green light to 2,100 electric air-conditioned buses, to further boost city's public transport

In a significant Friday ruling, the Supreme Court has sided with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration, clearing the path for the procurement of 2,100 electric air-conditioned buses for Mumbai. This landmark decision follows previous objections from Tata Motors, which had caused a halt in the contract for the 2,100 single-decker buses. With the court's verdict supporting BEST's choice of contractor for 1400 buses, the remaining 2080 cutting-edge buses will now be delivered gradually in phases.

SC upholds 1400 buses contract, also approves demand of additional 700 buses

The Supreme Court has not only upheld the contract for 1400 single-decker buses, originally awarded to Evey Trans, but has also granted approval for an additional demand of 700 single-decker buses. It is worth mentioning that out of the total 2100 buses, 20 have already been delivered and are currently in operation within the city. The phased integration of the remaining 2080 air-conditioned buses into the BEST fleet will provide much-needed respite to commuters, with an estimated 700 buses anticipated to be in service by the end of this year.

Initially planned to be completed by December 2023, the delivery of the remaining buses faced a temporary suspension following objections from Tata Motors. This shortage of buses in the BEST fleet led to increased waiting times for passengers, as older diesel buses were gradually phased out in accordance with environmental regulations. However, the Supreme Court's ruling has successfully eliminated these obstacles, enabling the timely delivery of the essential electric buses.

BEST expects to augment 2,700 AC buses by financial year-end

According to BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra, they expect to augment their fleet with an additional 2700 air-conditioned buses by the conclusion of this financial year. He emphasized that the bidding process for these buses was transparent and adhered to the proper procedures. Currently, BEST operates approximately 3300 buses, with 40 percent of them equipped with air conditioning. Chandra further disclosed that BEST has placed orders for 198 double-decker buses and around 400 more air-conditioned buses from different manufacturers, all of which are slated for delivery within the current financial year.

An official from BEST expressed, "Following the Supreme Court's decision, the way is now open for the arrival of 2100 electric air-conditioned buses, which will undoubtedly bring a more comfortable and efficient public transportation system for Mumbai's residents. With the influx of these new buses and the upcoming orders, we anticipate that the existing shortage will be addressed, leading to a substantial improvement in the overall commuting experience throughout the city."