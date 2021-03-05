Mumbai: Supplementary demands of Rs 21,076 crore passed by Maharashtra legislature

The two houses of the Maharashtra legislature on Thursday passed, after the debate, supplementary demands of Rs 21,076.33 crore tabled by the state government.

The demands had been tabled in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council on Monday ahead of the state budget on March 8.

Rs 2,000 crore were sought for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, Rs 1,149.67 crore for Mumbai Metro and Rs 1,866 crore for power tariff concessions provided to agriculture pumps.

Supplementary funds were also sought for payment of pensions and other retirement benefits to government employees.