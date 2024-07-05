Mumbai: Sufi Islamic Board Accuses USCIRF Of Spreading Anarchy With Biased Report On India’s Religious Freedom | Facebook

Mumbai: The Sufi Islamic Board (SIB) has said that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) was trying to spread anarchy and incite communal violence with its biased report on religious freedom in India. The Sufi body has sent a petition to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, asking that the USCIRF must make its methodology for the report public and apologise for the statement.

A recent report by the organisation said that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate, with the Bharatiya Janata Party government reinforcing discriminatory nationalist policies, perpetuating hateful rhetoric, and failing to address communal violence that disproportionately affected religious minorities and Dalits. Interestingly, the report also mentions Jews, a group that numbers less than 5000 members, as one of the communities facing discrimination.

The report said that laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws have resulted in the arbitrary detention, monitoring, and targeting of religious minorities and activists supporting them.

The report mentions incidents from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, Nuh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The statement also mentions the revocation of Article 370, dissolving special status and autonomy to the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIB said that the report promotes Hinduphobia. "This is incitement and calls for anarchy," said Mansoor Khan, president of the Sufi body. Sufis, who follow a non-fundamentalist form of Islam, form a majority of India's Muslims. "What they did is they collected isolated cases in the last six months to make a report. India has 788 districts and if the claim about widespread atrocities against minorities is true then there should have been reports of violence from at least a few districts daily," said Khan who added that punitive action under FCRA was taken after investigation into each case.

"The government has not closed down all organisations under FCRA. As far as religious conversion laws are concerned people are changing their religion to get married and for other reasons. The law has made little difference."

SIB has said that the UN should take up the matter with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion. It has also called for a study on USCIRF's influence in different countries.

SIB said that the United States has not been able to protect its racial minorities, especially the blacks, from violence. "A country that cannot ensure protection to its minorities has no moral right to lecture on religious rights," Khan added.