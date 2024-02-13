Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As Doctors

Representative Image

Mumbai: Veena Makhijani (70) filed a case against Vijay Mehta, Kusum Mehta, Dr. Firoz Merchant, and Mohammad Younis for allegedly cheating. The case was filed at Santacruz police station on February 11. Allegedly, they claimed that Dr. Merchant, posing as a doctor, recommended natural therapy to Makhijani for her knee problem and deceived her of Rs 60,000.

According to the police report, Makhijani, a homemaker residing in Vile Parle West with her daughter, was undergoing knee treatment at Hinduja Hospital and Nanavati Hospital. On November 9, 2023, while walking alongside the road, Vijay Mehta (35) introduced himself to Makhijani, noting her knee problem. He shared his mother's similar experience, provided his mobile number, and Dr. Firoz Merchant's contact.

Makhijani spoke with Kusum Mehta, who claimed improvement after treatment from Dr. Merchant. Subsequently, Makhijani contacted Dr. Merchant, requesting home treatment. Dr. Merchant, along with his assistant Mohammad Younis, performed a procedure, charged Rs.60,000 after negotiation, and gave medicines.

Unsatisfied with the treatment, Makhinaji sought a refund, but upon visiting the clinic mentioned on the visiting card, found it non-existent. She lodged a case against Vijay Mehta, Kusum Mehta, Dr. Firoz Merchant, and Mohammad Younis under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Santacruz police station on February 11.