 Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As Doctors
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As Doctors

Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As Doctors

According to the police report, Makhijani, a homemaker residing in Vile Parle West with her daughter, was undergoing knee treatment at Hinduja Hospital and Nanavati Hospital.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Veena Makhijani (70) filed a case against Vijay Mehta, Kusum Mehta, Dr. Firoz Merchant, and Mohammad Younis for allegedly cheating. The case was filed at Santacruz police station on February 11. Allegedly, they claimed that Dr. Merchant, posing as a doctor, recommended natural therapy to Makhijani for her knee problem and deceived her of Rs 60,000.

According to the police report, Makhijani, a homemaker residing in Vile Parle West with her daughter, was undergoing knee treatment at Hinduja Hospital and Nanavati Hospital. On November 9, 2023, while walking alongside the road, Vijay Mehta (35) introduced himself to Makhijani, noting her knee problem. He shared his mother's similar experience, provided his mobile number, and Dr. Firoz Merchant's contact.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Asset Management Firm MD Booked For Cheating Defence Software Company
article-image

Makhijani spoke with Kusum Mehta, who claimed improvement after treatment from Dr. Merchant. Subsequently, Makhijani contacted Dr. Merchant, requesting home treatment. Dr. Merchant, along with his assistant Mohammad Younis, performed a procedure, charged Rs.60,000 after negotiation, and gave medicines.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 49-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹20.27 Lakh In Bitcoin Investment Fraud
article-image

Unsatisfied with the treatment, Makhinaji sought a refund, but upon visiting the clinic mentioned on the visiting card, found it non-existent. She lodged a case against Vijay Mehta, Kusum Mehta, Dr. Firoz Merchant, and Mohammad Younis under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Santacruz police station on February 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As...

Mumbai: Suffering From Knee Problem, Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹60,000 By Fraudsters Posing As...

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Mumbai: Man Gets 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As BMC Fears Shortage In Summer

Mumbai: Water Cuts Likely In Coming Days As BMC Fears Shortage In Summer

PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road...

PM Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit Postponed, Uncertainty Looms Over Inauguration Of Coastal Road...

FPJ Exclusive: AI Tools, Deepfakes Being Used By Pakistan Intelligence Operatives To Honeytrap...

FPJ Exclusive: AI Tools, Deepfakes Being Used By Pakistan Intelligence Operatives To Honeytrap...