Mumbai: Suburban railway commuters likely to get additional amenities during their daily commute soon

Suburban railway commuters are likely to get additional amenities during their daily commute in the New Year financial year. The Mumbai division of CR and WR have planned 120 more escalators and 85 more lifts in the suburban section of the MMR. These escalators and lifts will be likely to be installed before March 2023.

Currently, CR has 94 escalators and 47 lifts in its Mumbai Division and WRs has 80 escalators and 39 lifts in its Mumbai Central Division. Confirming the development Sumit Thakur, Chief public relations officer of Western Railway said, we have planned 41 more escalators and 31 lifts in the suburban section of Mumbai Division in the next financial year.

"After that total number of lifts and escalators in the Mumbai Central division of Western railways will increase by more than 50 percent" said an official of WR adding that these amenities will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers.

Similarly, a senior officer of Central Railway said, in this budget union government allocated Rs 34 crore for the installation of 143 lifts on the different stations of the entire Central Railway out of 55 lifts are plastered for the Mumbai division.

Apart from that Rs 23.92 crore allocated for escalators on the entire CR zone out of this more than 80 escalators will be installed in the Mumbai division of CR. Confirming the development a senior officer of WR said," We are committed to providing the best amenities to our customers and passengers. The lifts and escalators will help ensure a smooth flow of passengers from stations to foot over bridges". "Safety of passengers is our top priority, and we appeal to the commuters to use Foot Over Bridges, Subways, Lifts, Escalators to change platforms and avoid trespassing " added officials.

