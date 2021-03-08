Mumbai: Sub-contractor commits suicide at NSCI over pending dues

A 52-year-old sub-contractor has allegedly committed suicide at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Rajesh Tawade and the police have recovered a suicide note in which Tawade alleged that he was in depression over pending dues.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening around 6.30 pm when Tawade's body was found hanging inside the ladies' toilet at the club's basement. He hanged himself to a metal pipe inside the washroom with nylon rope, said police. He was rushed to BYL Nair hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The Tardeo police have recovered a suicide note from his possession in which he wrote that he was in depression as he had not been paid for his work. Confirming the incident, senior inspector Sanjay Jagtap said, "We have registered an Accidental Death Report and our investigation is underway".

According to the police, Tawade, a resident of Vikhroli, was a sub-contractor and took contracts from other contractors and mostly performed civil works. Prima facie it appeared that his dues were pending with a couple of contractors, we will record their statements, said the police.

After the outbreak of Covid-19 in the city, a 500-bed isolation facility was started at NSCI's stadium dome in April last year, the facility was later upgraded to a jumbo Covid facility.