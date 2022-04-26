Mumbai: Study proves COVID-19 vaccination reduces hospitalisation

Ninety-four per cent fully vaccinated Covid patients admitted in hospitals were discharged after getting treated, while 5.96 per cent double-dosed patients lost their lives, a clinical study on breakthrough infections conducted by SevenHills Hospital has revealed. A breakthrough infection refers to the virus being able to break through the defences created by the vaccine.

Aimed at investigating the effects of Covid-19 vaccination on those who contracted the infection, the cross-sectional study was conducted between July 1, 2021 and February 28 this year. The hospital collected samples from mild to severe Covid patients admitted to SevenHills, with data sourced from the Dedicated Covid Hospital-Health Management Information System.

Out of 9,893 patients sampled for the study, 4,423 fully vaccinated patients were discharged, 2,941 were non-Covid patients and 98 were partially vaccinated and discharged from the hospital.

A doctor involved in the study said, “We found that most patients were middle-aged and nearly 60 per cent were men; 1.87 per cent, however, were below the age of 13. Among all the admitted patients, 37.25 per cent were unvaccinated, 15.13 per cent were partially vaccinated (completed only the first dose) and 47.60 per cent had taken both the doses.”

Dr Smita Chavhan, the additional dean at SevenHills, said the clinical profile of those infected despite vaccination will indicate the level of protection that a first dose and second dose accord to people. “As per the results, both the doses reduce the risk of hospitalisation,” she said.

As per SevenHills dean, Dr Balkrishna Adsu, most cases of breakthrough infection were either mild or asymptomatic, although 19 per cent had persistent symptoms for less than six months. No secondary infections were documented, though. Among the fully vaccinated healthcare workers, the occurrence of infection was correlated with neutralising antibody levels during the peri-infection period.

According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, vaccinated beneficiaries are much less likely to get sick, but the infection can never be entirely ruled out.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:18 PM IST