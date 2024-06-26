Mumbai: Students Seek Rollback Of ‘Restrictive’ Clauses Of Scholarship

Postponement Of NEET-PG Has Left Us Depressed, Say Marathwada Students | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A Pune-based student organisation has issued a legal notice to the state government over new 'restrictive' conditions for students from various socio-economically backward groups to avail of scholarships for studying in universities abroad.

In its notice, Student Helping Hands has objected to the government increasing the qualifying criteria for the scholarships from a minimum 60% score in the college exam to 75%. It has also criticised capping of scholarship amount to Rs 30 lakh for post-graduation courses and Rs40 lakh for PhD. The student body claimed that the conditions were unjustifiable, unreasonable and contrary to the foreign scholarship scheme.

The state government provides these scholarships to students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Category (EBC) and Maratha-Kunbi communities.

The activists claimed that the imposition of the same criteria on students from different social groups was violative of the doctrine of reasonable classification laid down by the Supreme Court.

The students argued that the 75% criteria is unreasonable as grading system is not uniform across all universities in the state. The minimum score requirement in foreign universities ranges from 50% to 60%.

The students also questioned the decision to limit the scholarship amount. The educational and living costs to study in top foreign universities range from Rs45 lakh to Rs70 lakh per year. However, the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Foreign Scholarship Scheme provides limited financial assistance of up to Rs30 lakh for master's studies and Rs40 lakh for PhD studies,” reads the notice.

“We request that you reconsider and revise the impugned criteria of the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship for SC/ST students to study abroad and resolutions to align with constitutional principles and the practical realities faced by the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme,” said the organisation.