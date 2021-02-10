Mumbai: Students seek clarity over summer semester exams

With the second semester syllabus almost complete, students’ unions have demanded clarity over the summer semester examinations of the University of Mumbai (MU). Students have questioned whether exams will be conducted via online or offline mode as degree colleges are reopening offline from February 15, 2021.

The state higher and technical education department has directed degree colleges and universities to reopen offline from February 15. Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, said, "Academic learning will continue in both online and offline mode in colleges and universities."

Vaibhav Edke, president of the Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA), said, "As all degree colleges affiliated to MU conducted the last winter semester exams via online mode, students are now asking for clarity regarding conduct of upcoming summer semester exams. The university officials should declare the exam pattern as soon as possible so that the students can study accordingly."

Students said 50 per cent of the syllabus for second semester is already completed. Maira Zaveri, a second-year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme said, "The academic syllabus for summer semester is almost completed via online lectures. Online education facilitates more self-learning so it is better if we are aware about the exam pattern in advance."

Pritesh Dalvi, a first-year student of Master of Social Work (MSW) course said, "I hope the summer semester exams are conducted via offline mode where we can appear for practical tests, complete field research and perform tasks assigned."

In the guidelines released by MU for reopening offline lectures in degree colleges and universities, the varsity stated that academic learning will continue in both online and offline mode. A senior official of MU said, "We have not yet decided a fixed exam pattern. We will discuss with college heads and provide liberty for flexible conduct of summer semester exams."