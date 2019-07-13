Mumbai: Students’ safety compromised as Congmen detained on Mumbai University campus

Mumbai: Days after the Congress leaders were detained at the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) guest house by Mumbai Police, the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Mumbai University has ordered an investigation to determine if permissions were given for using the the University rest house. Representatives of several political outfits met the VC on Thursday, against the alleged detention of the three MLAs on the campus, which they claim was illegal.

During the meeting, the VC denied giving permission to detain the Congress workers on the campus. Meanwhile, the police said they had acquired four rooms of the guesthouse in the wake of ‘emergency-like’ situation, exercising their right as law enforcers.

According to the rules, police can take over the campus premises only if there are orders by District Magistrate, however, the University says no such communication received. Students’ safety was jeopardised in random unrelated activities, to which the VC is answerable. Ruben Masceranhas, joint secretary, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maharashtra, said, “When we asked the VC, he categorically denied giving permission to police to take over Kalina Campus during the Karnataka MLAs drama. However, the VC said the police had written a letter, seeking permission for Kalina Campus takeover. Interestingly, it is questionable how the letter dated July 10 came forward only two days later.”

Meanwhile, the VC should set up an enquiry committee to be set up to fix the accountability on this issue and to avoid similar incidents in future to protect the safety of the students in the campus, demanded Mahesh Samant, general secretary, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). “Why was the safety and security of students on campus was jeopardised as many Congress workers were roaming around the campus unattended, for a totally unrelated and irrelevant activity, with policemen hijacking the campus,” said Mathew Anthony, State secretary, All India Professionals’ Congress.

When contacted, Kalpana Gadekar, the senior inspector of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station, said, “We had issued a letter. Four rooms in the guest house were taken to tackle the law and order created on July 10. Since, Section 144 was imposed in the area, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, the detainees were kept at Kalina University rest house till Wednesday evening and later released.”