Mumbai: Students left in a lurch with no clarity on MU final year exams

Schedule, mode and provisions for final year last semester examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes have not been announced yet by the University of Mumbai (MU). Every year, these exams including final year last semester exams begin by March-end for major courses but this year, students and degree colleges are waiting for clarity.

Students said they have been repeatedly asking for clarity regarding semester examinations but the varsity has not provided any information. Farookh Imtiaz, a final year Commerce student said, "We have no idea if our final exams will be conducted via online or offline mode. Also, we do not know when our exams will be conducted."

Amidst rising Covid-19 cases, students said they will have to travel to Mumbai from their native villages if MU decides to conduct final year exams offline. Chitra Venugopal, a final year Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) student said, "I do not want to take the risk of travelling back to Mumbai from my native in Hyderabad when the cases are rising every day. The varsity should conduct exams online considering the pandemic situation and risks involved."

Usually, final year last semester examinations of major general courses such as Commerce, Arts, Science and self-finance programmes begin in the last week of March and are completed by mid-April. The final exams of engineering, architecture and medical programmes are conducted later.

Authorities of MU said exams will be conducted majorly via online mode. A senior official of MU said, "We will conduct final year last semester examinations via online mode for major courses and via offline mode for few courses which require practical assistance. Schedule and detailed information regarding summer semester exams will be released in the next few days."