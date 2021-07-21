Mumbai: Students in fix as technical glitches in Class 11 CET portal persist

Problems have persisted for the second consecutive day as the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) portal http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ where students have to fill their online applications for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been shut temporarily due to technical issues. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said students will be given additional time to fill application forms once the technical issues are resolved.

The portal which was supposed to open online applications from 11.30 am on July 20, was dysfunctional due to technical issues till Wednesday night.

Class 10 students across boards were unable to fill online application forms. Jaya Wardha, a student said, "I have been trying to load the website since Tuesday afternoon but it states 'The portal has been shut temporarily due to technical issues'. The message is displayed again when I try to refresh and load the website."

Kalki Parekh, another student said, "It has been two days since I am trying to load the website to fill the application form for CET but the portal does not load any information. The technical issues have not been resolved. The Maharashtra state board should resolve the issue immediately because the portal was supposed to be open only till July 26."

On Monday, MSBSHSE said students can fill online forms for optional CET at http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ starting from 11.30 am on July 20 till July 26.

In response to the technical issues, Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said, "The optional CET portal has been shut temporarily due to technical issues. The technical team is trying to resolve the problem. Students need not worry as we will extend the deadline and award more time for students to fill applications for CET."

Admission to Class 11 FYJC will be given first to students based on their CET scores and then, seats will be allotted to remaining students on the basis of merit as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method depending on the vacancy of seats in junior colleges.