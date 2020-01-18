Mumbai: Students, faculty protest for Vemula

Mumbai: Students, teachers and faculty members of various universities of the city gathered on Thursday night and Friday afternoon at Chaitya Bhumi, Dadar, to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of Rohith Vemula. Students staged a candlelight protest in solidarity against the injustice done to students of the Dalit community.

Students claimed that they will not allow the implementation of CAA-NRC-NPR, and renewed their commitment to the cause of social justice. Vikas Shahane, a student, said, "We are protesting against the discrimination and brutal violence meted out to our fellow counterparts across the country.

Students of backward communities and lower caste face many forms of discrimination which are difficult to cope up along with academic pressure."

Vemula, a dalit scholar committed suicide on the campus of the University of Hyderabad. Father Frazer Mascarenhas, ex-principal of St Xavier’s College, Fort said, “We stand in support with marginalised students who face injustice and oppression under the government.”

The students marched from Kotwal Chowk to Chaitya Bhumi, Dadar on Friday afternoon, demanding removal of all laws that discriminate on the basis of caste and religion.

Hema Razique, a student, said, “We demand the goverment to implement the Rohit Act and wipe out discrimination on the lines of caste, class and religious and sexual orientation.”