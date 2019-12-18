Mumbai: Students down 24% in BMC schools

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) might have increased the budget for the BMC schools. But the schools are still recording a fall in students.

According to a Praja Foundation report, there is a 24 per cent fall in students in Mumbai's BMC schools. The report states the number of students in BMC schools has declined by 24 per cent in the last five years.

The founder and trustee of Praja Foundation, Nitai Mehta, said under the Right to Education Act, everyone has got the fundamental right to education. But despite this the number of students are on decline.

Milind Mhaske, director of the foundation, said the data shows there has been a steady decline in the total enrolment of students in civic run schools.

“Compared to 2014-15, 96,339 less students have enrolled in the school in 2018-19, which indicates a 24 per cent decline in number of students in the last 5 years.

Apart from this, enrolment for class I has also gone down from 67,477 in 2009-10 to 27,918 in 2018-19. There means a decrease of 59 per cent,” said Mhaske.

According to the report, from the total number of enrolled students, 10 per cent students left the school in 2018-19. In 2009-10, 100 students were enrolled in class 1 but only 22 students were left in class 10 in 2018-19.