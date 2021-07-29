Mumbai: Students demand postponement of NEET (UG) following change in paper pattern

Following change in the paper pattern of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2021, students have demanded postponement of the exam from September 12, to October to secure more time for preparation. Students said the Covid-19 situation and lockdown restrictions have led to several challenges in their preparation for the competitive exam conducted for admission to various medical and dental UG programmes.

Students have posted messages on Twitter demanding NEET (UG) 2021 to be postponed to October and conducted only when all students have been vaccinated. In addition, this year, the NEET (UG) paper pattern which consisted of 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology) subjects till now, will consist of 35 compulsory questions under section A per subject and 15 questions under section B per subject out of which students have to attempt any 10 questions.

Dewang Roy, a student preparing for NEET (UG) said, "Even though we have a choice of attempting 180 questions out of a total of 200, we will have to go through each and every question within 180 minutes in order to pick and choose. This needs continuous practice because it is the first time that this change in paper pattern has been introduced."

Juveira Siddique, another student said, "Each correct answer gives us four marks but each wrong answer deducts one mark. If I attempt 12 questions out of 15 under section B, will my first 10 answers be considered? But, what if the third answer is incorrect but the eleventh answer is correct? The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts NEET (UG) should clarify these details and award more time to students for preparation."

On July 12, 2021, the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021. Omkar Yaddu, a student said, "First of all, we have two months to prepare as per the new paper pattern. Secondly, most of us have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. NEET (UG) should be postponed to October because there are no multiple attempts as well."