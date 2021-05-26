Mumbai: Students demand cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams

Though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inclined to conduct Class 12 examinations between July 15 and August 26, and declare results in September 2021, the final decision is yet to be taken by the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. In response, students have opposed the conduct of exams citing Covid-19 risks and posted their concerns on social media platforms.

This year, there are over 14.30 lakh CBSE Class 12 students. Students have opposed the conduct of offline exams considering Covid-19 risks. Niharika Dalvi, a student said, "It is not at all safe for us to appear for exams considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. We should not be forced to risk our lives and the lives of our family members."

Around 300 students on Tuesday sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to conduct offline examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bilas Marwana, a student said, "Who will be responsible even if one student is affected or infected with the coronavirus? The pandemic is an emergency situation and desperate times call for desperate measures."

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), in its statement said, "Conducting exams for 19 subjects could be equally dangerous as it would have been for all the subjects and considering the present conditions in the country, this is not the risk which the Modi Government should take. Risking the lives of the students is certainly the last thing this government should do."

The Student Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider alternate modes of conducting Class 12 Board exams, including open book and take-home examinations.

Final decision regarding the conduct of CBSE Class 12 exams will be taken on June 1, by the Union Education Minister.