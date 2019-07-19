Mumbai: Student, who was found unconscious near IIT gate, died of brain haemorrhage

Mumbai: Nikhil Shah, a student of IBS-ICFAI Business School at Hiranandani Complex, Powai, died of brain haemorrhage on Saturday, doctors said on Thursday.

An injured Shah was found unconscious near the gate of the IIT Bombay, Powai last week. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

According to the police, Shah, 21, was returning home from school at 5.30pm, when bystanders found him lying unconscious near the gate of IIT Bombay ahead near a bus stop.

The bystanders tried to revive Shah by sprinkling water on his face to help him regain consciousness. Later, the victim was taken to the hospital. After the incident, his family has no clue as to what led to his death. The Powai police registered an accidental case.

The senior inspector of Powai police station said, “We have registered a case of accidental death. We do not know the exact cause. A probe is still on as we have not found an eyewitness or proof.” When contacted, the IIT Bombay could not offer much information.