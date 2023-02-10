Mumbai: Student dies during Kabaddi tournament in Malad

Mumbai: Student dies while playing Kabaddi tournament in Malad | Representative Image

A 20-year-old student died while playing Kabaddi during a tournament in Mumbai's Malad on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kirtikraj Mallan.

Malad police took the student's dead body and sent it to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the death is still unknown.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The student was a resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon area of Mumbai, he was studying B.Com first year at Vivek College, Goregaon. A video made by a few students of the incident has gone viral.