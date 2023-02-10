e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Student dies during Kabaddi tournament in Malad

Mumbai: Student dies during Kabaddi tournament in Malad

Malad police took the student's dead body and sent it to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the death is still unknown.

ANIUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Student dies while playing Kabaddi tournament in Malad | Representative Image
Follow us on

A 20-year-old student died while playing Kabaddi during a tournament in Mumbai's Malad on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kirtikraj Mallan.

Malad police took the student's dead body and sent it to Shatabdi Hospital for post-mortem. The reason behind the death is still unknown.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The student was a resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon area of Mumbai, he was studying B.Com first year at Vivek College, Goregaon. A video made by a few students of the incident has gone viral.

Read Also
MHADA eyeing 3 projects in Kalachowki, Worli & Bandra Reclamation to rev up real estate business in...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: CSMT slums covered with white sheets ahead of PM's visit

Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: CSMT slums covered with white sheets ahead of PM's visit

Modi in Mumbai: Ahead of PM's visit to city, slums near CSMT covered in white cloth, BJP flags...

Modi in Mumbai: Ahead of PM's visit to city, slums near CSMT covered in white cloth, BJP flags...

Thane: Plaster of building falls, another develops cracks; visuals surface

Thane: Plaster of building falls, another develops cracks; visuals surface

Mumbai: Student dies during Kabaddi tournament in Malad

Mumbai: Student dies during Kabaddi tournament in Malad

Modi in Mumbai: PM to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains, infrastructure projects today

Modi in Mumbai: PM to flag off 2 new Vande Bharat trains, infrastructure projects today