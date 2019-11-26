Mumbai: Stubborn tenant defies police orders, cuts off supplies to elderly couple

Even after the Manikpur police gave in writing, tenant Raj Sharma of an elderly couple in Vasai, Zarina Banoo Pirani and Shaban Ali, have barred the couple’s son, Salim Pirani, from providing the couple with food, water and medicines in person.

Salim’s wife informed Mid-day that about 20 human rights activists and two officers visited the flat on Saturday and Sunday but Sharma refused to open the door. "The Manikpur police had given us in writing that we should be allowed to meet our parents to give them food, water and medicines but Sharma and his wife are adamant. A group of human rights activists and cops visited the flat but they did not open the door. We had to supply them food using the rope," she said.

Prakash Lodaya, secretary of Mirchandani Garden IRIS CHSL has confirmed the turn of events. Rashmi further said, "The cops said that the case details have been sent to the tehsildar as it is a civil dispute. But the elderly couple is being denied basic rights. I visited the tehsildar's office on Saturday, but the official concerned told me that they would visit the flat on Monday as it was the weekend."

Human rights activist, Deepak Gosavi said, "When we visited the elderly couple's flat on Saturday, the tenant did not allow us in. Food was later supplied to them through a rope." "This is complete harassment. We visited the tehsildar's office and submitted a letter requesting the official concerned to resolve the issue at the earliest, as no one should be harassed like this. We have also requested the police to look into the matter," added Gosavi.

When contacted, Sharma responded saying, "I have not stopped anyone from visiting the couple. If anyone wants, they can come and take them anywhere they want. The police have forwarded the matter to the tehsildar and the official concerned will look into it after checking the documents related to the flat. I have paid Rs20 lakh to purchase the house and Piranis have been trying to corner me in the fight. The truth will come out soon."

A senior police officer of Palghar police said that the case details have been sent to the tehsildar for further action.