Mumbai: Struggling To Make Ends Meet, Woman Abandons Newborn

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have detained a 22-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning her four-day-old baby girl on the steps of a building near Neptune Mall in the area. The baby’s cry was first heard on Saturday afternoon by a few local residents, who alerted the police. The newborn was taken to a hospital and an FIR was subsequently registered against unknown persons.

Woman seen leaving with infant on CCTV

The cloth in which the baby was wrapped had a tag of a laundry store, where the owner pointed towards a housing society. CCTV cameras at the society and around the vicinity were checked and a woman was spotted exiting the building with a baby in her arms.

The search narrowed to an apartment where three women reside on rent together. They told the police that a flatmate had isolated herself and didn’t interact with them. She had moved to the city six months ago and worked at a hotel. The police also found blood stains near her bed. On questioning, she confessed to giving birth on Tuesday last week and was overwhelmed with the thought of raising the child alone when she is struggling to make ends meet. She said she took four days off to deliver and would have been fired if she took another day off. She said she married the child’s father in 2021 but their families are unaware. The man, she said, is also not financially sound.

