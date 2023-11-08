Mumbai: Strong Buzz About Former Tabloid Editor Being Wooed Back To Join Its TV Channel

Representational Image/Pixabay

Mumbai: In a riveting twist of media gossip in the city, an editor from a tabloid, renowned for her fiery temperament, has orchestrated a dramatic return to a leading media house after a stint with their rival.

The news has gained momentum since a speculative tweet on the development went viral on social media platform X.

A tweet by journalist Smita Deshmukh read, "An editor of a city tabloid, known for temper, who left a leading media house to join the rival, has been wooed back to join their TV channel. The editor has created a record with attrition rate of journos leaving in both places. Deep rooted Modi hate is known. A work brief has been worked out. Monumental disaster."

The identity of the editor was not a well-kept secret, as numerous comments beneath the post, along with individuals familiar with the inner workings of Mumbai's media circles, commented her name.

The editor has earned a reputation for her staunch anti-establishment stance, particularly in opposition to the central government under Narendra Modi's leadership. She is well-known for her vocal criticism of the regime on social media platforms.

Previously, when her former employer, a prominent city tabloid under one of India's largest publishing houses, shuttered its doors and let go of its staff, she made a significant move by joining a rival newspaper. However, with indications that her tenure with her current employer might be nearing its end, the Editor of the newspaper from Delhi has made a noteworthy journey to Mumbai, possibly in an attempt to persuade her to remain with the company. Apparently, the publication also hasn't witnessed an uptick in sales since its launch in the Maximum City a decade back.

