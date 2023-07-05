Mumbai: Strict Action for Rule Breakers on Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

Mumbai: In response to the recent tragic Buldhana bus accident on the Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, the transport department has decided to cancel the permits of buses found guilty of breaching motor vehicle rules, and strict action will be taken against the vehicle owners too if found guilty.

An official from the transport department said, “As per rules, every tourist bus must have two drivers and one supporting staff. Additionally, it is the vehicle owner's responsibility to ensure that the driver has received sufficient rest before starting the journey. If investigations reveal that the driver did not receive adequate rest, stringent action will be taken against the vehicle owner.”

244 cases of over-speeding

According to data on motor vehicle rule violations recorded until July 1, since the inauguration of the highway in December 2022, 244 cases of speeding vehicles were detected.

The officials of RTO said that the presence of CCTV cameras on major highways has effectively reduced speeding incidents. However, there is a pressing need to address issues like lane cutting and incorrect parking also.

The officials emphasised that the responsibility for constructing these facilities lies with the relevant agencies. A combination of manual and technological methods is currently employed to monitor vehicle movements. Speed detection is carried out using computers, allowing vehicles frequently exceeding speed limits to be automatically blocked and stopped at toll plazas. Additionally, interceptor vehicles are deployed to identify and apprehend violators, who are subsequently stopped by RTO inspectors at toll plazas.

Tragically, between December 13 and July 1, there have been 169 road accidents on the Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, resulting in the loss of 102 lives.

Since 2019, the state has witnessed a staggering 55,069 road accidents as of May 2023. According to the transport department’s data, the number of male fatalities in road accidents significantly surpasses that of females. Over the past four and a half years, 52,974 males have lost their lives in road accidents, compared to 6,572 females.