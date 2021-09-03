Mumbai: Stress drives homemaker to suicide

A 32-year-old Kandivali resident died by suicide at her residence on Wednesday. According to police sources, the reason of the extreme step was unknown as no suicide note was found at the spot. The family members of the woman, however, said she was under stress for the last few days and that could have been a trigger. An accidental death report has been recorded at Samta Nagar police station and the probe to ascertain the cause is underway.

The woman, identified as Leeladevi Kalvi, resided with her family at Singh Estate in Kandivali East. On Wednesday, at around 2.30 pm, Kalvi allegedly took her own life by using her dupatta. She was alone at home that time. In the evening when her husband returned from work, she didn’t answer the door. He opened the door, found her unresponsive and rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police sources said the victim’s husband and her brother told the police that she was under stress but would not tell them the reason. The police added the family does not suspect any foul play.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:39 AM IST