Mumbai: Stranger Morphs MBBS Student's Obscene Photo, Demands ₹1 Lakh From Family

A 20-year-old MBBS student’s morphed obscene photographs were circulated amongst her family and friends by a fraudster, who demanded Rs1 lakh to not make the content viral. A case has been filed at Sahar police station.

As per the police report, the woman is from Solapur and is studying in Nashik. On May 19, she and her parents left for Austria for tourism, where her mother received a message from an Instagram account ‘Kranti_779’ containing the daughter’s morphed photos. The complainant’s two classmates also received similar messages from an Instagram account ‘rock.ing9081’. She immediately checked the second account and sent a message asking who it was. She then found out that her cousin had also received the photos.

On May 21, the fraudster demanded Rs50,000 as “settlement amount”. On the suggestion of her relative, who is also a police officer, she chatted with the fraudster to know the motive, which turned out to be blackmail. The fraudster even set the complainant’s photo as his profile picture and increased the demand to Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant told the police that someone probably accessed her mobile phone without her knowledge and morphed her old photos. On May 28, the family returned to India and approached the Sahar police against an unidentified individual under section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.