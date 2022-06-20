Mumbai: Stock in 7 lakes good for next 40 days, water cuts likely in case of insufficient rains in catchment area | File Photo

The seven lakes that supply water to the city, presently have a cumulative stock of 1,60,831 million litres or 11% of the total 14,47,363 lakh million litres of their total capacity. This stock will last for the next 40 days. Although the BMC hydraulic department expects a good rainfall in the coming week but water cuts across Mumbai are likely if it doesn’t rain well in the catchment areas, sources said.

Even after the onset of monsoon, the city is yet to experience a good spell of downpours especially in the catchment areas. Also, the present stock of water in the seven lakes this year is less in comparison to that of 2021 is a matter of concern. So, the BMC will soon review the water stock before taking decision to implement water cuts across Mumbai.

“In the past few years, it has been observed that it rains heavily at the end of July. However, a decision will be taken by higher authorities after a review,” said a BMC official. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal did not comment on the issue.

In August 2020, Mumbai faced water cuts as water stock suffered due low poor rainfall in catchment areas. While no water cut was imposed in 2019 — owing to good rains, Mumbai faced a 10% in 2018, 20% in 2016, and a 25 per cent cut in 2014. The BMC takes stock of the water level in the lakes on October 1 annually.

The BMC daily supplies 3,850 million litres of water from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa lake to the city.

In the recent years, the civic body started looking for additional sources of water, with experiments like rainwater harvesting, digging borewells, desalination, etc. But, monsoon has always been the main source of water for the city.