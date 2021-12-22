Mumbai: Stigmatised, man strangles self with cable

The Jogeshwari police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after a 23-year-old man committed suicide by strangling himself with a plastic cable tie on Monday night. The man (name withheld), who was employed with a shopping mall, was upset over the social stigma he and his family were facing after he was arrested last month on the charges of sexual assault and cheating.

The deceased was in a relationship with a woman who filed a complaint of sexual assault with the Vasai police last month after he refused to marry her. The police registered an offence and arrested the man. He was released from jail only 10 days ago.

The incident came to light when the man's parents returned home late at night and found the door locked from inside. When no one responded to the door bell, they broke open the door and found the man in an unconscious state. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, said the police.

According to the police, since his arrest the family had been facing social stigma and even his recently married sister was facing problems at her home.

The man left a suicide note asking for forgiveness. His family said in their statement to the police that he would not have taken the step if the woman hadn't filed the complaint despite being in consensual relationship.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:50 PM IST