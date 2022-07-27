e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Steep rise in COVID with 2,135 cases reported in 24 hours

12 people succumbed to COVID in the state, of which one death was reported from Mumbai

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai and Maharashtra witnessed a steep rise in the daily COVID cases on Tuesday, with 263 and 2,135 cases being reported, respectively, as compared to 176 and 785 reported on July 25.This takes the total number of cases to 11,23,351 and 80,37,181 in the city and state, respectively.

Meanwhile, 12 people succumbed to COVID in the state, of which one death was reported from Mumbai, taking the total fatalities to 19,644 and 1,48,080 in the city and state, respectively. According to Dr Sushrut Ganpule, consultant pulmonologist, Jupiter Hospital (Pune), with the COVID protocols taking a back seat even in offices and commercial spaces, people have forgotten the social distance norms and COVID cases are bound to surge again. “It is important to remember that COVID is not over as yet,” he said.

He added that although wearing a mask is no longer mandatory, except when using public transport, it should not be forgotten that masks are the final barrier against COVID. “With the virus mutating,it would be difficult to detect. Though the Omicron mutant is not lethal, prevention is better than cure,” Dr Ganpule said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Steep rise in COVID with 2,135 cases reported in 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam education board developing mobile app for school students, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Supreme Court agrees to hear PIL seeking appointment of chairperson in Law Commission

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...

Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia...