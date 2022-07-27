Mumbai: Steep rise in COVID with 2,135 cases reported in 24 hours

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai and Maharashtra witnessed a steep rise in the daily COVID cases on Tuesday, with 263 and 2,135 cases being reported, respectively, as compared to 176 and 785 reported on July 25.This takes the total number of cases to 11,23,351 and 80,37,181 in the city and state, respectively.

Meanwhile, 12 people succumbed to COVID in the state, of which one death was reported from Mumbai, taking the total fatalities to 19,644 and 1,48,080 in the city and state, respectively. According to Dr Sushrut Ganpule, consultant pulmonologist, Jupiter Hospital (Pune), with the COVID protocols taking a back seat even in offices and commercial spaces, people have forgotten the social distance norms and COVID cases are bound to surge again. “It is important to remember that COVID is not over as yet,” he said.

He added that although wearing a mask is no longer mandatory, except when using public transport, it should not be forgotten that masks are the final barrier against COVID. “With the virus mutating,it would be difficult to detect. Though the Omicron mutant is not lethal, prevention is better than cure,” Dr Ganpule said.