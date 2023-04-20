Mumbai: State’s share in national population to drop by 2036 | ANI/representative poc

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s share in the national population is expected to drop, according to a report published by the National Commission on Population.



The report gives projections for national as well as state population for the period between 2011 and 2036 based on the 2011 census. It says the country’s population will increase by 31.1 crore during this period. Of this, five states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh – will contribute 17 crore.

Maharashtra’s share in overall population will be 7.9% by 2036

Thus more than 50% of India’s demographic growth during this period of 25 years is projected to take place in these states.

The report says Maharashtra’s share in the overall population will be 7.9% by 2036. According to the Economic Survey of Maharashtra published last month, the state’s share in national population is currently 9.3%.



Median age of the population in Maharashtra is expected to increase from 28.2 to 39.6 between 2011 and 2036, the report says.

This ageing is expected to happen due to continuing decline in fertility and increase in expectation of life at birth, it adds.

The report also says that, because of declining fertility level in all states, crude birth rates (CBR) will also decline. Maharashtra’s CBR is expected to decline from 15.2 to 10.4 by 2036 while the crude death rate (CDR) is expected to rise from 6.6 to 8. Infant mortality rate of Maharashtra too is expected to come down to 18 by 2036 from 25 in 2011.



The report projects that by 2036, 51.3% of Maharashtra’s population will be staying in cities as against 45.8 in 2011. However, the sex ratio of the state is likely to be a cause of concern, as it is expected to register a decrease from 929 in 2011 to 921 in 2036.





Source: National Commission on Population.



31.1 crore

Rise in India’s population between 2011 and 2036

17 crore

Contribution of five states to that rise: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh

28.2 to 39.6

Rise in median age of Maharashtra’s population between 2011 and 2036

15.2 to 10.4

Decline in state’s crude birth rate by 2036

6.6 to 8

Rise in state’s crude death rate by 2036

25

Infant mortality rate of Maharashtra in 2011

18

Expected infant mortality rate by 2036

51.3%

of Maharashtra’s population will be staying in cities by 2036

45.8%

of Maharashtra’s population stayed in cities in 2011

Read Also 10 most populated countries in the world as India tops the list