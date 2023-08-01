Mumbai: State Transport Department Implements Stricter Inspections for Private Buses to Enhance Safety

Buldhana Bus Accident | Twitter

In the wake of a recent road accident involving private buses, the State Transport Department has issued strict instructions to all Regional Transport Officers and Deputy Regional Transport Officers to conduct thorough inspections of private passenger buses. The focus of these inspections is to ensure compliance with license conditions and regulations governing the operation of such vehicles.

According to a letter addressed to all regional transport authorities, permit holders of private buses are mandated to maintain a day-to-day logbook. This logbook must include essential details such as the name and address of the permit holder, vehicle registration mark, driver's information, departure, and arrival timings, as well as the starting and destination points of each journey.

Logbook record

"Additionally, the logbook should record the distance traveled, the name and address of the hirer, and the driver's salary. These operational records must be preserved for a period of four years and made available for inspection when requested by the officers of the Motor Vehicle Department and the State Transport Authority," read the letter written by the state transport commissioner to all concerned officials on July 31st. FPJ has a copy of the said letter.

Notably, the monitoring of the driver's duty hours and ensuring adequate rest before joining daily duties is emphasized to comply with the Motor Vehicle Act.

"All relevant officials have been directed to conduct inspections of private buses as per the given instructions and take necessary action against any vehicles found guilty of violating the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and its Rules. The action taken during the inspection is to be reported to the Deputy Commissioner of Transport for further evaluation," said an official.

"This proactive measure by the State Transport Department aims to enhance passenger safety, promote responsible bus operations, and uphold the regulations governing private passenger buses," he said.

