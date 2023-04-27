Mumbai: State tops in water conservation schemes | representative pic/ File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra is the leading state for water conservation schemes and check dams, as per the first census of water bodies conducted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The census was conducted between 2017 and 2019 in order to develop a national database for all water bodies by collecting information on all aspects of the subject, including their size, condition, status of encroachments, use, storage capacity, status of filling up of storage, etc.

Figures in state

As per the report, 24,24,540 water bodies have been enumerated in the country, out of which 97.1% (23,55,055) are in rural areas and 2.9% (69,485) are in urban areas. 59.5% (14,42,993) of water bodies are ponds, followed by tanks (15.7%, i.e. 3,81,805), reservoirs (12.1%, i.e. 2,92,280), water conservation schemes / percolation tanks / check dams (9.3%, i.e. 2,26,217), lakes (0.9%, i.e. 22,361) and others (2.5%, i.e. 58,884).



Of the 97,062 water bodies enumerated in Maharashtra, the majority are water conservation schemes and 99.7% (96,767) are publiclyowned. Of these water bodies 98.9% (96,033) are “in use” and a major proportion of them are used in ground water recharge, followed by domestic / drinking and irrigation purposes. There are 574 natural and 96,488 manmade water bodies in Maharashtra. Most of the manmade water bodies have original cost of construction between Rs5 and Rs10 lakh, the report said.



Out of all water bodies in Maharashtra , 60.7% (58,887) are covered in District Irrigation Plan / State Irrigation Plan. Among these 90.8% (53,449) are water conservation schemes / percolation tanks / check dams, and the remaining 9.2% (5,438) are tanks, lakes, reservoirs, etc. Out of ‘in use’ water bodies, 82.5% (79,238) benefit one city / town, 17.1% (16,406) fulfil requirements of two-five cities / towns. The remaining 0.4% (389) benefit more than five cities / towns. The state has reported encroachment in 251 water bodies, out of which 233 are water conservation schemes / percolation tanks / check dams, the report said.

“It is a matter of pride for Maharashtra, that it is the leading state for water conservation schemes. Whereas West Bengal has the highest number of ponds and reservoirs, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of tanks and Tamil Nadu has the highest number of lakes," the report said.

STATE FIGURES

60.7% (58,887)

of water bodies in the state are covered in District Irrigation Plan / State Irrigation Plan

90.8% (53,449)

are water conservation schemes / percolation tanks / check dams

9.2% (5,438)

are tanks, lakes, reservoirs, etc

82.5% (79,238)

of ‘in use’ water bodies benefit one city / town

17.1% (16,406)

fulfil requirements of two-five cities / towns

0.4% (389) benefit more than five cities / towns

