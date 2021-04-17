Mumbai: State should consider internal assessment option for Class 10 SSC board exams, demand students

Students have appealed to the Maharashtra state school education department demanding internal assessment options for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations. Students said instead of postponing offline examinations the state should think of alternative methods such as internal assessments if exams cannot be conducted via online mode due to lack of technical infrastructure.

This demand has been raised after private boards such Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the option of objective criterion to provide results of Class 10 students.

Hasima Shaikh, a Class 12 HSC student said, "If board exams can neither be conducted via offline mode due to the Covid-19 risks nor through online mode due to lack of accessibility to technical infrastructure then the state should consider other methods such as an objective criterion like the private boards or internal assessments."

While, Deepesh Gurav, another student said, "Postponing exams adds anxiety and stress. I am unable to prepare for my higher education because I am worried about my board exams. This act of waiting every day for a final decision from the state government is adding to the stress."

The state school education department is working on an action plan and discussing alternative methods of marking with private boards. Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister said, "We will check, study and discuss with private boards if this criterion can be applied for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams too."