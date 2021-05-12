Mumbai: State relaxes conditions for transfer of SRPF personnel to state police force

In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, relaxed the service limit to 12 years from the existing 15 years for the transfer of state reserve police force (SRPF) personnel to the state police force. The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had proposed the relaxation in the service limit and had pursued it with the home minister.

Furthermore, the government also relaxed the condition with regards to working of SRPF personnel after being transferred to the state police force in the district headquarters. Now, they will have to work for two years instead of five years and, thereafter, they can be appointed in police stations.

The government issued the notification after the decision was taken at today’s meeting. This has been a long-pending demand from SRPF personnel. A senior Home Department officer told the Free Press Journal, “Today’s decisions will boost the morale of SRPF personnel and encourage them to perform their duties more efficiently.”

As per the notification, once SRPF personnel are transferred to the state police force, they will not be entitled for time to take over the post and travel allowance. Annually, 10% SRPF personnel from their groups will be transferred to the district on 10% vacant post.

After the application is made to the additional director general of police (SRPF) for the transfer to the district police force, a comprehensive seniority list of assistant police sub inspectors and below cadre will be maintained. They will be appointed in the district police force depending on the vacancy.