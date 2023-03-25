 Mumbai: State records 437 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: State records 437 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai: State records 437 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

42 RT-PCR tests of incoming international passengers at airport came out positive

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: State records 437 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 437 fresh infections and 2 deaths on Saturday, the state's public health department informed. A total of 247 people were discharged today.

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.15%. More than 15 lakh testing, including RT-PCR tests were carried out. 42 RT-PCR tests of incoming international passengers at airport came out positive and were sent for genome sequencing. Out of the 42, 9 are from Pune, 8 from Mumbai, 1 each from Navi Mumbai, Sangli, Aurangabad, Satara, and rest from other states.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief reviews Covid and influenza situation, asks to be alert
article-image

