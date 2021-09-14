Mumbai: State issues rules regulating recruitment in various departments

The Maharashtra governor framed rules to regulate the recruitment of posts under A, B, C and D categories in various government offices. This was done by superseding the existing obsolete rules. The state general administration department released a government resolution in this regard.

For certain posts, the period of regular service in the feeder cadre is required to be more than 3 years depending upon the duties and responsibilities of such posts. In such cases, a proposal shall be submitted to the general administration department with a reasonable justification as to why the period of regular service in the feeder cadre is required to be more than 3 years.

The same educational qualification shall be prescribed for the candidates to be appointed by promotion as well as for the candidates to be appointed by nomination. It would not be appropriate to discriminate in educational qualification for these two modes of appointments, considering similar duties and responsibilities of the post. However, if it is necessary to prescribe different educational qualifications for appointment by promotion than appointment by nomination, then a proposal to that effect shall be submitted to the general administration department with a reasonable justification.

The condition of passing the Post Recruitment Examination/ Departmental Examination shall be mentioned in the qualification only in case the rules for such Post Recruitment Examination/ Departmental Examination are published. Else, such conditions shall not be included in the qualification required.

In the event of non-availability of candidates by promotion, nomination and Limited Departmental Examination (if this is one of the modes of appointment), a suitable person shall be appointed by deputation from officers/ employees with equivalent pay scales, provided the appointment by deputation shall be made by adhering to the terms and conditions as prescribed in the deputation policy framed by the general administration department. However, the maximum appointments by deputation shall not exceed 15 per cent of the number of sanctioned posts.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:06 AM IST