Mumbai: State govt to shutter citizen facilitation centres in suburbs

Mumbai: The citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) at the tehsil offices in suburban Mumbai, set up for the convenience of the common public to avail government and civic services, will be shut down soon.

The decision to shut down the centres at Kurla, Borivali and Andheri Tehsil offices was taken by the Mumbai Suburban Collector and District Magistrate. The services run by private players will continue to function.

“The centres were economically unviable, costing one and a half times more than the fee charged for operating the facilities to provide government services to the citizens. Important documents like income certificates, domicile, senior citizens cards, resident certificates and caste certificates were provided at the CFC by charging a nominal fee,” explained a senior official with the state revenue department.

He added that these will now have to be made from private facility centres for which citizens will have to pay a higher fee.

At the CFC, people could apply for birth and death certificates, various types of licences such as trade licences, hoarding and advertising permits, permission for cutting and trimming of trees and registration of shops and establishments, among many government services.

Complaints by citizens regarding civic facilities were also lodged at the CFCs. The CFCs also provided for various payments made through a 'one window system' in cash or even by cheque for bills of all departments, including charges for all types of licenses, deposits, permission and water charges, among others.

Former opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Praveen Chheda has raised objections to the closing down of the CFCs.

Chheda alleged that private centres will charge money arbitrarily and citizens will have to shell out a premium to avail of government services and documents.

“We used to get documents made for the poor and needy public from the CFC office at our own expense. Public representatives used to help by filling the form in our private office and arranging for documents at CFCs, which will not be possible anymore,” said Chheda.

