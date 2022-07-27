e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: State govt to shutter citizen facilitation centres in suburbs

The decision to shut down the centres at Kurla, Borivali and Andheri Tehsil offices was taken by the Mumbai Suburban Collector and District Magistrate. The services run by private players will continue to function

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
The Andheri tehsil office | File

Mumbai: The citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) at the tehsil offices in suburban Mumbai, set up for the convenience of the common public to avail government and civic services, will be shut down soon.

The decision to shut down the centres at Kurla, Borivali and Andheri Tehsil offices was taken by the Mumbai Suburban Collector and District Magistrate. The services run by private players will continue to function.

“The centres were economically unviable, costing one and a half times more than the fee charged for operating the facilities to provide government services to the citizens. Important documents like income certificates, domicile, senior citizens cards, resident certificates and caste certificates were provided at the CFC by charging a nominal fee,” explained a senior official with the state revenue department.

He added that these will now have to be made from private facility centres for which citizens will have to pay a higher fee.

At the CFC, people could apply for birth and death certificates, various types of licences such as trade licences, hoarding and advertising permits, permission for cutting and trimming of trees and registration of shops and establishments, among many government services.

Complaints by citizens regarding civic facilities were also lodged at the CFCs. The CFCs also provided for various payments made through a 'one window system' in cash or even by cheque for bills of all departments, including charges for all types of licenses, deposits, permission and water charges, among others.

Former opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Praveen Chheda has raised objections to the closing down of the CFCs.

Chheda alleged that private centres will charge money arbitrarily and citizens will have to shell out a premium to avail of government services and documents.

“We used to get documents made for the poor and needy public from the CFC office at our own expense. Public representatives used to help by filling the form in our private office and arranging for documents at CFCs, which will not be possible anymore,” said Chheda.

Read Also
Mumbai: MMRDA gears up for civil work for tallest Metro line 6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: State govt to shutter citizen facilitation centres in suburbs

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Plea in High Court for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Kerala: Plea in High Court for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Jammu and Kashmir highway shut for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir highway shut for traffic due to shooting stones in Ramban

Karnataka: BJP youth wing leader hacked to death

Karnataka: BJP youth wing leader hacked to death

Uttar Pradesh: BJP begins preparing for 2024 polls with 3-day meet in Chitrakoot

Uttar Pradesh: BJP begins preparing for 2024 polls with 3-day meet in Chitrakoot

Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief...

Mumbai updates: Rail fractures at Govandi station on down harbour line; services resume after brief...