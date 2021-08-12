Mumbai: State government to celebrate Goodwill Day on August 20

ALSO READ Dia Mirza expresses pride over being UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador on UN Day

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik announced August 20, which is Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday, will be celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas (Goodwill Day) and the fortnight (August 20 to September 5) will be observed to promote social unity across Maharashtra. The state government recently earmarked an award for IT institutes to be named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“The main objective is to promote unity among people from different regions, religions and languages,” said Malik. He appealed to the citizens to participate in the proposed initiatives by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

Malik informed that, as per the directions of the union Ministry of Youth and Sports, the birth anniversary of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, August 20, is celebrated every year as ‘Sadbhavana Divas’. The fortnight will be observed for social unity, as per the directive issued by the union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:47 PM IST