Mumbai: State government gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 1,500 each to the bank account of 9.17 lakh registered construction workers as assistance amidst the restrictions enforced due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, announced Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Wednesday. There are 13 lakh registered active construction workers in the state, according to the government press release.

Mushrif said the government has transferred Rs 131.76 crore into the accounts of 9.17 lakh workers to give them relief. He added that the transfer was done in just four days.

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board is implementing the decision to assist the workers, it said. This was a part of the financial package of Rs 5,476 crore announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 for the poor and economically weaker sections in a bid to reduce their hardships caused due to the lockdown.

The state government, last year, had paid Rs 5,000 each to the registered construction workers.