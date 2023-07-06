 Mumbai: State Government Announces Enhanced Benefits For Retired Judges
These post-retirement benefits will be in addition to the already existing benefits granted to them by the Union Law Ministry.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Maharashtra Government has announced that it will enhance benefits to retired judges of the Bombay High Court. These post-retirement benefits will be in addition to the already existing benefits granted to them by the Union Law Ministry. 

The cabinet has said retired Chief Justices and Judges of the Bombay High Court will be entitled to allowance for housekeeping, driver and telephone expenses. The costs of these services will be borne by the High Court under contractual terms. 

The retired judges will be given an allowance of ₹14000 per month for office assistant and ₹6,000 for telephone. The benefits shall also be rendered to the surviving spouses of the retired judges. 

These are in addition to the retirement benefits granted by the Union Law Ministry and includes a pension amount, leave encashment and death-cum-retirement gratuity. 

