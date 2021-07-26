Mumbai: State forms Task Force for industries to combat pandemic

The Maharashtra government, on Monday, formed a 30-member Task Force for industries headed by Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The Task Group’s terms of reference includes preparation of emergency response to the pandemic, formulation of action plan for medium term, coordination of relief operations (including availability of vaccines, quarantine centres, testing centres, oxygen and meals for employees) and ensuring industry compliance of health protocols.

The tenure of the Task Force will be for a period of six months and it will meet fortnight or monthly as per the need. “The effectiveness of the Task Force will be reviewed based on its ability to resolve concrete issues confronting the two major stakeholders, the government and key industries,” said the government resolution issued by the Industries Department joint secretary Sanjay Degaonkar.

The Task Force comprises who’s who of industry majors. It comprises Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj, Blue Star MD B Thiagarajan, Bharat Forge MD Baba Kalyani, Forbes Marshall Co-chairman Naushad Forbes, Hinduja Group chairman Ashok Hinduja, L&T CEO SN Subrahmanyan, JSW Steel CMD Sajjan Jindal, Mahindra & Mahindra MD and CEO Anish Shah, Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal, Tata Sons president (infrastructure and defence) Banmali Agrawala, RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, RIL ED Nikhil Meswani, Hiranandani Group MD Niranjan Hiranandani and K Raheja Group CEO Neel Raheja.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at his recent virtual meeting with the industry representatives, had announced that the Task Force for industries will be set up in order to take necessary steps so that the operations of industrial units continue even during the ongoing Level 3 restrictions and also after the emergence of third wave in the state. The state government has already set up a state Task Force on Covid-19 and another comprising paediatricians.