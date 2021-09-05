Mumbai: State concerned about high positivity rate in 8 districts

The Maharashtra government expressed concern over the high growth rate in 10 districts and positivity rate in eight districts. The public health department, at the Majha Doctor conference chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, warned that cases are expected to surge in these districts. Respective administrations have been asked to step up their Covid-19 management measures in the wake of a possible third wave.

Ahmednagar topped the list of 10 districts with a high growth rate at 0.25%, followed by Satara and Solapur at 0.19%. Meanwhile, Pune topped the list with a high positivity rate of 6.58%, followed by Ahmednagar at 5.08% and Sangli at 4.79%.

However, the department claimed that the vaccination drive has offered a silver lining. 35.70% from the 18-44 years category has received one dose and 54.16% from 45 years and above category has received one dose. On September 4, till 9 pm, the state crossed the 12 lakh mark and administered 12,14,950 doses. Cumulatively, the state has administered 6,27,57,548 doses as of today.

According to the department, 93,97,393 doses were administered by the private sector. The department has admitted that, apart from Delta Plus variant, mucormycosis continues to pose a threat to the state. As on September 4, 6,867 were discharged and 1,718 are undergoing treatment. The state has reported 191 deaths due to mucormycosis or black fungus.

Meanwhile, Public health department Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeeo Vyas told the Free Press Journal, “As far as the Nipha virus is concerned, the state government is in constant touch with the National Centre for Disease Control.”

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:15 PM IST