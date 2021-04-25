Mumbai: State committee yet to being probe against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered an FIR against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case, the committee constituted by the Maharashtra government is yet to even begin with the preliminary probe into the matter. This delay in beginning the probe by the committee is said to be ‘infrastructure’.

The state government had, on March 30, appointed a one-man committee of Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations levelled by former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh against senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, in an eight-page letter, had alleged that Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants across Mumbai. The former top cop has also accused Deshmukh of corruption, directly interfering with the transfer of senior police officers in the state, and pressuring him to implicate rival politicians in various criminal cases.

Subsequently, while disposing of a bunch of petitions, the Bombay High Court had ordered CBI to conduct a preliminary probe against Deshmukh within 15 days and take action as per law if it comes across any wrongdoings.

Now, CBI has filed an FIR against Deshmukh and said that a cognizable offence is made out. The central agency has reportedly said that Deshmukh attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of his public duty along with ‘unknown’ persons.

Despite this development, the probe by Justice Chandiwal is yet to start for the want of infrastructure. "The judge had asked for a proper office, where he can sit and conduct the probe by assessing papers and record statements, if any. But he is yet to get any office," a highly placed source informed.

"There have been multiple communications between the judge and the state authorities. However, the state has not yet allotted an office to the judge," the source added.

When contacted, state's Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said that he wasn't aware of this and suggested to speak to the additional chief secretary (ACS), Home Department. ACS Manukumar Srivastava was, however, unavailable for his comment.