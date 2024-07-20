Mumbai: State Commission Orders Two Developers To Deliver Flat And Refund ₹4.5 Lakh With Interest For 2012 Booking | Representative pic

Mumbai: The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has pulled up two developers, one from Andheri and another from Virar, for failing to hand over the possession of a flat booked in 2012. The commission thus directed them to deliver the unit and refund the booking amount of Rs 4.5 lakh with 12% interest from 2012. It also asked them to pay Rs 2.5 lakh towards the complainant’s mental agony along with Rs 25,000 for litigation charges.

In 2011, Santoshkumar Singh had approached M/s Iconic Realty (Eco City) Pvt Ltd following a housing advertisement and had booked a flat measuring 530 sqft. The booking amount was transferred on December 3, 2012, to the developers, who then issued an allotment letter, dated January 8, 2013, to Singh.

He waited for a year for the flat's registration, but it was not processed. Finally, in September 2014, Singh decided to visit the site where he saw hoardings which said that the project had been transferred to a Virar-based developer, M/s Crystal Homecon.

When he inquired, he was informed that the previous developer had handed over irrevocable development rights to the latter. The complainant said that the new developer also told him that they were about to alter the area as well as the flat cost.

Singh then approached the commission and filed a complaint. As both the developers decided to oppose the complaint, the case was conducted ex parte.